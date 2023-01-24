Ajay Devgn: 'Hope RRR gets many awards; haven't heard of an advance booking like Pathaan before'

Ever since Ajay Devgn announced his next directorial Bholaa, fans are finding it harder to keep calm and wait till its release. Therefore it won’t be wrong to say that even before its release the film has created a huge buzz and the wait for 30 March seems to be never-ending. However, treating the fans on Tuesday, the makers have finally unveiled the second teaser of Ajay’s action thriller Bholaa. Giving a detailed view of Kaithi’s Hindi remake, the second teaser is nothing less than a spine-chilling cinematic experience. Now, the Bholaa makers on Tuesday held a teaser launch event in Mumbai, which was attended by the star cast of the film. While interacting with the media at the event, Ajay was even quizzed about his previous film RRR getting international acclamations, which he is “proud” about. Not just this, but the actor even opened up on the record-breaking advance booking of Pathaan.

Several videos of the launch event, which was attended by Bholaa’s lead star and director Ajay, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, and Deepak Dobriyal among others, are making rounds on the internet. In the video, Ajay was asked about his response on RRR being lauded internationally and getting acclamations from every corner of the world. To which Ajay said that it is not just the movie, but the Indian film industry is being recognised internationally because of filmmakers like SS Rajamouli. Talking about RRR getting into the Oscars, Ajay said that he has his “fingers crossed.”

While addressing the media Ajay said, “When our films do well, we feel happy and it benefits our industry. In the same way, Rajamouli has taken the film internationally. And today we are reading in newspapers about James Cameron and many more liking it. It is a big thing for the industry, as it is getting recognition, and we feel proud. It’s a great feeling. I hope it gets many awards and nominations. Keeping my fingers crossed.”

https://twitter.com/firstpost/status/1617771607367495680?s=20&t=oTenjABTgDYf4uwnD5YlEw

Talking about the impeccable response of the audiences towards Shah Rukh Khan’s hotly anticipated film Pathaan, Ajay said, “When Drishyam 2 emerged as a superhit, I often told people that we need more such films that get a similar response. So that the coldness in theatres that occurred amidst the pandemic should end and such movies can make people want to come back more. Let’s keep our fingers crossed. I wish whichever films are releasing should be a super duper hit, as the whole industry is one. Like Pathaan is about to release, and whatever we are listening about its advance booking is a simply fantastic response, we haven’t heard anything like this before. So I am extremely happy, with my whole heart.”

https://twitter.com/firstpost/status/1617774297099145220?s=20&t=gTtkYNZUF6HjsgptfGiYrA

Coming back to Bholaa, Ajay Devgn’s multi-starrer film will hit the theatres on 30 March and is the Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagraj’s 2019 Tamil film Kaithi, which featured Karthi in the lead role. Apart from Bholaa, Ajay also has Boney Kapoor’s Maidaan, wherein he will be seen essaying the role of late India Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

