'Ajay Devgn has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family,' says Shah Rukh Khan for the 'Bholaa' star

After a wait of four long years, Shah Rukh Khan is witnessing a roaring welcome on the big screen through Pathaan. While we are still hours away from the release of the high-octane spy thriller, the SRK and Deepika Padukone starrer has already shattered several records, with its thunderous advance booking figures. Needless to say that King Khan’s Pathaan possesses the power to alter the industry and the box office game. Apart from a legion of SRKians, several industry friends of the superstar have acknowledged the same and wished the entire Pathaan team all the best. As SRK is beginning his 2023 with Pathaan, Ajay Devgn is kicking off his New Year with his next directorial Bholaa. Hence, at an event in Mumbai, Ajay has now expressed his happiness for Pathaan getting such a “fantastic response.” SRK responded by calling Ajay his “pillar of support.”

Ajay was speaking at the second teaser launch of his upcoming movie Bholaa, wherein he was asked about audiences’ response towards Pathaan and its advance booking scenario. Responding to the same, Ajay said, “When Drishyam 2 emerged as a superhit, I often told people that we need more such films that get a similar response. So that the coldness in theatres that occurred amidst the pandemic should end and such movies can make people want to come back more. Let’s keep our fingers crossed. I wish whichever films are releasing should be a super duper hit, as the whole industry is one. Like Pathaan is about to release, and whatever we are listening about its advance booking is a simply fantastic response, we haven’t heard anything like this before. So I am extremely happy, with my whole heart.”

Now, SRK recently held his much-loved fans’ interaction session on Twitter Ask SRK and a fan shared Ajay’s video, wherein he is lauding Pathaan’s success, and urged the superstar to react on the same. SRK was quick to acknowledge the post and while retweeting the same, he wrote, “Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and a beautiful human being. Strong and silent.”

Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and beautiful human being. Strong and silent. https://t.co/gbDD1Zc2rm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

Citing a statement by Book My Show, the report revealed that the platform has so far sold over a million tickets in advance sales for SRK’s Pathaan. As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has sold tickets worth over Rs 23 crore for day one, and about Rs 13.3 crore for day two.

Helmed by Sidharth Anand, Pathaan apart from SRK and Deepika, also features John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. In addition, it is being said that Salman Khan will be seen essaying a cameo role in the movie.

