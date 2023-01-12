India is celebrating National Youth Day 2023 today, 12 January. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and is observed with great fervour every year. Since its inception in 1985 by the Indian government, the day holds major prominence for the people of India, especially the youth. This year too, National Youth Day will be celebrated by the government through a special festival to be organised in the Hubli District of Karnataka. Speaking of which, while the festival is observed with great enthusiasm in India, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has also joined the league and extended his wishes on the special day.

Going down the memory lane, the actor shared a couple of pictures from his younger days and further noted why people need to keep their ideals strong for a solid future. “Youth is when you lay the foundation for a solid future for all your beliefs & dreams. You are the ones with stars in your eyes and hope in your heart. Even as you metamorphose, make sure your ideals remain rock solid,” he wrote.

In the video shared on the actor’s Instagram handle, we can see a few photos, starting from the early days to the present. The video indeed shows how the actor’s personality has transformed over years.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)



Fans who were left quite impressed with his gesture took to the comment section and shared their responses. A user wrote, “The only constant in all the metamorphosis – The attitude handsome dude”, while another person wrote, “What an Evolution.”

Many also dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments.

Notably, this is not the first time when the actor has shared his wishes on National Youth Day. Last year as well, Ajay Devgn penned down a special to his younger self further recalling his rejections and achievements.

On the work front, while Ajay is presently basking in the success of his last release, Drishyam 2 at the box office, he is also gearing up for his next, Bholaa. Recently, his first look from the film was also revealed.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.