Entertainment

Ajay Devgn dedicates a poem to Indian soldiers; Kim Sharma, Leander Paes spotted at Goa: Social Media Stalker's Guide

Akshay Kumar said he got emotional after listening Ajay Devgn recite the poem Sipahi, by Manoj Muntashir.

FP Staff July 27, 2021 17:11:46 IST
Ajay Devgn dedicates a poem to Indian soldiers; Kim Sharma, Leander Paes spotted at Goa: Social Media Stalker's Guide

Akshay Kumar lauds Ajay Devgn for reciting a poem on Indian soldiers

Ajay Devgn, on Tuesday, recited a poem titled 'Sipahi', a portion of which was also heard in the trailer of the upcoming war drama, Bhuj: The Pride of India. The poem celebrates the indomitable spirit of a soldier. Reacting to the poem, Akshay Kumar tweeted, “I’m not very expressive when it comes to emotions in real life. But this got me in tears. He later added another tweet to credit writer Manoj Muntashir for penning down the poem.

Kim Sharma, Leander Paes spotted together at Goa

Pictures of Leander Paes and Kim Sharma, holidaying together in Goa, have been shared online.

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood, in the latest Instagram video, is seen carrying fodder for cattle in a cycle rickshaw. Sood, who has started an NGO titled Sood Charity Foundation, has been at the forefront of helping COVID-19 patients amid the pandemic. He also helped thousands of migrant workers reach their homes during the lockdown last year.

Milind Soman performs a handstand

Actor, fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, on Monday, shared a video of himself, which sees him performing a handstand. In the caption, Soman asked his Instafam to just "breathe, even when everything looks upside down."

Updated Date: July 27, 2021 17:11:46 IST

TAGS:

also read

Delhi HC suggests Sushant Singh Rajput's father, Nyay filmmakers to 'talk and settle dispue'
Entertainment

Delhi HC suggests Sushant Singh Rajput's father, Nyay filmmakers to 'talk and settle dispue'

Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh had appealed against the single-judge order refusing to stay the release of the film Nyay: The Justice, allegedly based on late actor's life.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Tiku weds Sheru cast, Amazon shelves Tiger King series: A round-up of film and TV announcements
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Tiku weds Sheru cast, Amazon shelves Tiger King series: A round-up of film and TV announcements

Nicholas Cage recently confirmed that he will no longer be portraying Joe Exotic in the previously announced Amazon series after the studio decided to shelf it.

Shilpa Shetty on 14-year-long sabbatical from Hindi films: Had reached a saturation point
Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty on 14-year-long sabbatical from Hindi films: Had reached a saturation point