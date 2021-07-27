Ajay Devgn dedicates a poem to Indian soldiers; Kim Sharma, Leander Paes spotted at Goa: Social Media Stalker's Guide
Akshay Kumar said he got emotional after listening Ajay Devgn recite the poem Sipahi, by Manoj Muntashir.
Akshay Kumar lauds Ajay Devgn for reciting a poem on Indian soldiers
I’m not very expressive when it comes to emotions in real life. But this got me in tears. @ajaydevgn, I didn’t know you have a brilliant poet in you. Kis Kis baat pe dil jeetoge yaar? pic.twitter.com/KofhbNizV7
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 27, 2021
Just got to know that the words of the very moving poem are by the amazingly talented @manojmuntashir. Narrated by @ajaydevgn
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 27, 2021
Ajay Devgn, on Tuesday, recited a poem titled 'Sipahi', a portion of which was also heard in the trailer of the upcoming war drama, Bhuj: The Pride of India. The poem celebrates the indomitable spirit of a soldier. Reacting to the poem, Akshay Kumar tweeted, “I’m not very expressive when it comes to emotions in real life. But this got me in tears. He later added another tweet to credit writer Manoj Muntashir for penning down the poem.
Kim Sharma, Leander Paes spotted together at Goa
Pictures of Leander Paes and Kim Sharma, holidaying together in Goa, have been shared online.
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood, in the latest Instagram video, is seen carrying fodder for cattle in a cycle rickshaw. Sood, who has started an NGO titled Sood Charity Foundation, has been at the forefront of helping COVID-19 patients amid the pandemic. He also helped thousands of migrant workers reach their homes during the lockdown last year.
Milind Soman performs a handstand
Actor, fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, on Monday, shared a video of himself, which sees him performing a handstand. In the caption, Soman asked his Instafam to just "breathe, even when everything looks upside down."
