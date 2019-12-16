You are here:

Ajay Devgn, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana react to Jamia protests; 'Police should've been more compassionate,' says Riteish Deshmukh

FP Staff

Dec 16, 2019 13:37:22 IST

Several Bollywood personalities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Vishal Dadlani, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Alankrita Shrivastava, Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Vikrant Massey, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh,  have expressed concern for the students of Jamia Millia Islamia after several of them were injured during violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus following the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Kashyap, who was off social media for the past few months, returned to Twitter stating that 'he can't stay silent any longer'. Calling the government ‘fascist’, in a veiled reference to Bollywood, Kashyap added that it makes his angry to “see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet."

Ayushmann Khurrana released a statement saying that he "is deeply disturbed by" and strongly condemns" the violence unleashed on the students.

Ajay Devgn, who has been promoting his forthcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "This is a democracy. The establishment has an opinion, and there are those who do not agree with that opinion. Everyone should have the right to express their opinion. Violence is not the answer. Instead of fighting, things should be settled amicably, so that the aam junta doesn’t suffer.”

Riteish Deshmukh said that he "stands in solidarity with the students, stating, "We are and have always been proud of our Police Force but this time they should have been more compassionate while assessing and tackling the situation. Our Students didn't deserve this."

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has put out a clarification regarding a 'like' on the tweet about Jamia Milia students. Calling it a 'mistake and accidental', Kumar stated that "in no way do I support such acts."

Here is the video liked by Kumar

Read Kumar's clarification

All the tweets by Bollywood personalities

Article 15 actor Sayani Gupta shared a viral picture of Bollywood celebrities with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling them out to respond to the current chaos

Anubhav Sinha shared a series of tweets condemning police's action and also took a dig at other celebs writing, "You are no icons. You are businessmen."

In a series of tweets, filmmaker Shrivastava revealed that she is an alumni of Jamia University and adds that "it is the place that gave me hope and encouragement when I was a confused young girl trying to navigate my way through life." Adding that the violence is "wrong and cruel at every level", she maintains that she "stands in solidarity with the bravehearts."

(Also read - Citizenship Amendment Act Protests LIVE Updates)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 17, 2019 08:54:45 IST

tags: Anurag Kashyap , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , citizen amendment act 2019 , citizen amendment bill 2019 , Jamia protests , Shareworthy

also see

Ghost Stories teaser: Karan Johar unveils bone-chilling montage video from Netflix's upcoming horror anthology

Ghost Stories teaser: Karan Johar unveils bone-chilling montage video from Netflix's upcoming horror anthology

Ghost Stories trailer unveiled on Friday, the 13th; Netflix horror anthology teases presence of otherworldly creatures in four shorts

Ghost Stories trailer unveiled on Friday, the 13th; Netflix horror anthology teases presence of otherworldly creatures in four shorts

Anurag Kashyap says society needs to go through effects of Citizenship Amendment Action to understand its consequences

Anurag Kashyap says society needs to go through effects of Citizenship Amendment Action to understand its consequences