Ajay Devgn, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana react to Jamia protests; 'Police should've been more compassionate,' says Riteish Deshmukh

Several Bollywood personalities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Vishal Dadlani, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Alankrita Shrivastava, Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Vikrant Massey, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh, have expressed concern for the students of Jamia Millia Islamia after several of them were injured during violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus following the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Kashyap, who was off social media for the past few months, returned to Twitter stating that 'he can't stay silent any longer'. Calling the government ‘fascist’, in a veiled reference to Bollywood, Kashyap added that it makes his angry to “see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet."

Ayushmann Khurrana released a statement saying that he "is deeply disturbed by" and strongly condemns" the violence unleashed on the students.

Ajay Devgn, who has been promoting his forthcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "This is a democracy. The establishment has an opinion, and there are those who do not agree with that opinion. Everyone should have the right to express their opinion. Violence is not the answer. Instead of fighting, things should be settled amicably, so that the aam junta doesn’t suffer.”

Riteish Deshmukh said that he "stands in solidarity with the students, stating, "We are and have always been proud of our Police Force but this time they should have been more compassionate while assessing and tackling the situation. Our Students didn't deserve this."

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has put out a clarification regarding a 'like' on the tweet about Jamia Milia students. Calling it a 'mistake and accidental', Kumar stated that "in no way do I support such acts."

For people requesting Bollywood stars for raising their voice against police brutality on Jamia students. Here is our Hero @akshaykumar who "likes" a tweet mocking brutal attack on Jamia Milia students. He has now unliked it. #JamiaProtest pic.twitter.com/tgYwOiHDQ6 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 16, 2019

Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 16, 2019

What is happening is not okay. The way it’s happening is not okay. People have every right to peacefully voice their opinion. This violence and disruption is both saddening and concerning as a fellow citizen. In no circumstance, must our faith in democracy be shaken. 🇮🇳 — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) December 16, 2019

My heart goes out to all the students back home in Delhi. In a democracy like ours, its sad to see violence against citizens for voicing their opinion through peaceful protests. There should be no place for violence of any form & intent in our country. I strongly condemn this act — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) December 16, 2019

I stand in solidarity with the students of India. pic.twitter.com/OCl8gH276B — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 16, 2019

There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest.

With the students and their democratic rights to protest ! I condemn violence against protesting students!!!!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) December 16, 2019

Disproportionate violence has been unleashed on students in Delhi. Why? To derail the pre-election conversation from Economy, Health, Womens Safety, Water, Power & make it one of hatred/religion. Answer this: Who controls the Delhi Police? Many answers will appear. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) December 16, 2019

If this voice and plea doesn’t shatter your inner demons. I don’t know what will. Is the end here? Or can we still save ourselves.

Where is the Prime Minister? The silence is deafening. https://t.co/aVhwO2RnqC — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) December 16, 2019

This is a picture of students from #JamiaMilia holding photos of #Ambedkar & #Gandhi opposing the #CAA2019 We haven’t forgotten our roots. And we will fight to regain the lost sanity of this proud country 🇮🇳 #StandWithJamia #Delhiviolence pic.twitter.com/gOCh0B7Cnw — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) December 15, 2019

Yes.

Stand up against divisive politics, against Islamaphobia, against unconstitutional Acts, and state sponsored violence.

Power to the protestors, power to the students. https://t.co/3G37C8LmU2 — Jim Sarbh (@jimSarbh) December 16, 2019

Violence is not a tool to make our country better. We are a democracy and we have the power to exercise our fundamental rights in a rightful manner. What the students faced has shaken me and my heart goes out to them and I protest the way the situation was handled. — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) December 16, 2019

This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 16, 2019

This is heartbreaking... In which civilized country is this normal ? Why such excessive force ? Who tear gases students studying inside a library? Nothing justifies this. https://t.co/fK2kX17Qqg — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 16, 2019

To speak with silence when we should protest is what makes cowards out of men. India is burning. One can’t be mute anymore. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) December 16, 2019

Article 15 actor Sayani Gupta shared a viral picture of Bollywood celebrities with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling them out to respond to the current chaos

On behalf of the students of Jamia & AMU request at least one of you to tweet or message Mr.Modi condemning this act of police brutality and violence against students. The time has come to speak up guys. Yes? No? May be?@RanveerOfficial @karanjohar @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao pic.twitter.com/6l5ky5zbNt — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) December 15, 2019

Anubhav Sinha shared a series of tweets condemning police's action and also took a dig at other celebs writing, "You are no icons. You are businessmen."

When no one has the answers, students do. Look at history worldwide. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) December 15, 2019

Dear Icons! Films. Sports. Arts. Politics. Literature. Etc. We chose what we chose because most of us didn’t want to be Government servants. Guess what.... you all now are GOVERNMENT SERVANTS!!! Bwahahaha — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) December 16, 2019

We are with the students! Shame on you @DelhiPolice — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) December 15, 2019

In a series of tweets, filmmaker Shrivastava revealed that she is an alumni of Jamia University and adds that "it is the place that gave me hope and encouragement when I was a confused young girl trying to navigate my way through life." Adding that the violence is "wrong and cruel at every level", she maintains that she "stands in solidarity with the bravehearts."

...Today my heart is bleeding for the students of Jamia who have been mercilessly attacked on campus. This is wrong and cruel at every level. I stand in solidarity with the bravehearts of Jamia. I am praying for the students who are injured and fighting for their lives. — Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) December 15, 2019

I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy the citizens have the right to peacefully protest.I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything! — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 16, 2019

Wonder if this is a start or the end. Whatever it is, this is surely writing new rules of the land and those who don’t fit in can very well see the consequences. This video breaks heart n hopes all together. Irreversible damage,and I’m not talking about just the life n property https://t.co/QGaZYpDCR6 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 16, 2019

These two are not Krishna and Arjuna. They are Shakuni and Duryodhana.

Stop attacking #universities! Stop assaulting #students! #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 16, 2019

(Also read - Citizenship Amendment Act Protests LIVE Updates)

