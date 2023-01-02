After winning the hearts of fans with Singham and Singham Returns, the hit duo of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are all set to make a comeback with the third installment of the franchise. Announcing their 11th film together and third part of the police drama franchise, actor Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and called it a “good start” to the new year. He also shared a photo with Rohit Shetty as the two met for the film’s script narration. This is definitely the time for fans to rejoice as they are eagerly waiting to watch Bajirao Singham once again on the screen.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a photo as he posed with Rohit Shetty and the two were all smiles. “Made a good start to the New Year with @itsrohitshetty ‘s narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is 🔥. God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster,” his caption read.

Check his post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)



As soon as the post was uploaded, many took to the comment section and shared their excitement. The director himself dropped a winning comment and wrote, “Ab tak imaandaari aur mehnat k saath kaam kiya hai…iss baar andar aag bhi hai. (We have worked with honesty and hard work till now. And now there is also a fire).”

On the other hand, excited fans in comments also lauded the duo’s epic comeback. “Excited as always for my very favourite actor-director duo”, a user wrote, while another one commented, “Of course, it’s already a blockbuster.” Many also dropped in congratulatory wishes for them.

Singham franchise

After laying the foundation of the high-octane cop universe with the 2011 hit film, Singham, Ajay Devgn reprised the role of the honest cop in 2014. While the first part featured Ajay opposite South actress Kajal Aggarwal, its sequel saw Ajay alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Following the two movies, Rohit Shetty made other films set in the same universe like Simmba and Sooryavanshi, which also had Ajay Devgn in guest appearance.

