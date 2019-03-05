You are here:

Ajay Devgn announces release date of Singham's Punjabi remake, starring Parmish Verma, as 9 August

The Punjabi remake of Singham is all set to hit theatres on 9 August, with Parmish Verma in the lead.

Ajay Devgn, who is presenting the movie along with Kumar Mangat, shared the poster of the film, announcing the release date.

Parmish, retweeting Devgn's tweet, said that "he can’t wait for you all to Witness this epic Movie" (sic).

On this Special Day #MahaShivratri Sharing the release Date 9th August of #Singham. I can’t wait for you all to Witness this epic Movie https://t.co/ybkVoWisft — Parmish Verma (@ParmishVerma) March 4, 2019

Last year on 2 April, Devgn took to Twitter to announce that the Punjabi remake of his blockbuster, dubbing Verma as 'Punjab da sher' (tiger of Punjab).

Verma, in return, could not thank Devgn enough for getting the opportunity.

Singham, which was remade in Hindi from a 2010 Tamil action-potboiler Singam, was a commercial success. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj, alongside Devgn. A follow-up to the 2011 action-fare, titled Singham Returns was released in August 2014. Devgn also made an appearance as Singham in the recently released Simmba.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 11:59:32 IST