Ajay Devgn announces Gobar, upcoming collaboration with Siddharth Roy Kapur; casting underway
Gobar's story of an animal-loving veterinary doctor who gets entangled in the corruption circle of a local hospital
Ajay Devgn has announced his next production venture titled Gobar which will be jointly produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. The movie will be directed by Sabal Shekhawat, who had earlier helmed the 2013 indie film Fireflies.
Announcing the film on Twitter, Devgn wrote, “Joining forces with @roykapurfilms to bring you an a MOOsing story from the heartland of India - GOBAR!”
See the post
Joining forces with @roykapurfilms to bring you an aMOOsing story from the heartland of India - GOBAR!#SiddharthRoyKapur #SabalShekhawat #SambitMishra @Meena_Iyer @KumarMangat @malvika25 pic.twitter.com/0hclj364Cm
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 16, 2021
Calling the storyline unique, relatable, and incredibly funny, Devgn shared that he is confident that this gripping and entertaining film will compel the audiences to go to theatres.
“We are very clear about the impact we want to make. We want viewers to laugh, relax, perhaps think a little bit and be entertained,” said Devgn in a statement.
The script has been written by Shekhawat along with Sambit Mishra who had earlier penned the web series Mission Over Mars. The casting for Gobar is underway.
The film is set in Northern India, known as the Cow belt, in the 1990s. It is the story of an animal-loving veterinary doctor who gets entangled in the corruption circle of a local hospital. Nevertheless, he decides to fight it out which leads to many comical situations.
Gobar is a situational comedy that sheds light on the inner workings of power. Shekhawat shared that the story is inspired by a few true events that unravelled a gamut of issues.
Devgn was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which was the biggest hit of 2020. He will be next seen in Maidaan directed by Ravindernath Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor.
also read
'Had to make 99 Songs not just a musical, but a rollercoaster ride for an increasingly restless audience': AR Rahman
AR Rahman says while there is fear among everyone involving the release of 99 Songs in theatres amid rising cases of COVID-19, the success of the film will boost film industry.
Alia Bhatt announces she's tested negative for coronavirus 12 days after diagnosis
"The only time being negative is a good thing," wrote Alia Bhatt, who tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 April and was under home quarantine.
Hansal Mehta questions government's eligibility criteria for vaccination drive
"Does he want the vaccine or does he need it?," Hansal Mehta shared a picture of his 25-year-old son Pallava, who has Down syndrome, and asked why the government isn't opening up vaccination for all citizens.