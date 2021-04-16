Ajay Devgn announces Gobar, upcoming collaboration with Siddharth Roy Kapur; casting underway

Gobar's story of an animal-loving veterinary doctor who gets entangled in the corruption circle of a local hospital

Ajay Devgn has announced his next production venture titled Gobar which will be jointly produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. The movie will be directed by Sabal Shekhawat, who had earlier helmed the 2013 indie film Fireflies.

Announcing the film on Twitter, Devgn wrote, “Joining forces with @roykapurfilms to bring you an a MOOsing story from the heartland of India - GOBAR!”

Calling the storyline unique, relatable, and incredibly funny, Devgn shared that he is confident that this gripping and entertaining film will compel the audiences to go to theatres.

“We are very clear about the impact we want to make. We want viewers to laugh, relax, perhaps think a little bit and be entertained,” said Devgn in a statement.

The script has been written by Shekhawat along with Sambit Mishra who had earlier penned the web series Mission Over Mars. The casting for Gobar is underway.

The film is set in Northern India, known as the Cow belt, in the 1990s. It is the story of an animal-loving veterinary doctor who gets entangled in the corruption circle of a local hospital. Nevertheless, he decides to fight it out which leads to many comical situations.

Gobar is a situational comedy that sheds light on the inner workings of power. Shekhawat shared that the story is inspired by a few true events that unravelled a gamut of issues.

Devgn was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which was the biggest hit of 2020. He will be next seen in Maidaan directed by Ravindernath Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor.