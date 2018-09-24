You are here:

Ajay Devgn accidentally reveals Kajol's phone number in a tweet; Twitterati wonder if it's a publicity stunt

Ajay Devgn, who will be next seen in Total Dhamaal as well as the period drama Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, accidentally shared his wife Kajol's number on Twitter.

Kajol not in country.. co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp 9820123300. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 24, 2018

This tweet was consequently flooded with comments from fans and trolls alike — some demanded the actor delete the tweet while some speculated that it may be a publicity gimmick.

Waiting for her reply sir pic.twitter.com/iT94zfAouc — babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) September 24, 2018

Call to maine bhi kiya tha ...But i think this is publicity stunt.... — आश्विनीराजे भोसले (@AshViniBhosale2) September 24, 2018

Perhaps it's a stunt? — Suvojit (@suvojitc) September 24, 2018

Really ? Is this true ? Movie promotion? — Gaumom (@milkygaay) September 24, 2018

Thanks a lot. Let me add her to my family whatsapp group. My parents are big fans. — Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) September 24, 2018

Bhai movie promotional stunt 😂😂 hain. Bewafakoof na bano — Baba Rangeela Popot (@Popat_Patra) September 24, 2018

Mujhe tou samjh hi nahi aata aap Vimal chabate hai ya Vimal aap ko.. Apni Wife ka Whatsapp no kaun deta h aise? 😉 — Love Latter (@GoliNo786) September 24, 2018

Are you ok Singham sir 😂😂 — Ajay Devgn Planet (@DevgnPlanet) September 24, 2018

Some fans speculated that the actor's account was hacked and tagged Mumbai Police to look into the matter.

Good suggestion.@MumbaiPolice please look into @ajaydevgn account. I thinks it has been taken over by someone. — Salim Shaikh (@SALMAN286) September 24, 2018

Meanwhile, Kajol is on a promotional tour for her upcoming film Helicopter Eela, directed by Pradip Sarkar. The film, also starring National Award winner Riddhi Sen, is scheduled to release in cinemas on 12 October.

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2018 18:59 PM