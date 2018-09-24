You are here:

Ajay Devgn accidentally reveals Kajol's phone number in a tweet; Twitterati wonder if it's a publicity stunt

FP Staff

Sep,24 2018 18:59:52 IST

Ajay Devgn, who will be next seen in Total Dhamaal as well as the period drama Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, accidentally shared his wife Kajol's number on Twitter.

This tweet was consequently flooded with comments from fans and trolls alike — some demanded the actor delete the tweet while some speculated that it may be a publicity gimmick.

Some fans speculated that the actor's account was hacked and tagged Mumbai Police to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, Kajol is on a promotional tour for her upcoming film Helicopter Eela, directed by Pradip Sarkar. The film, also starring National Award winner Riddhi Sen, is scheduled to release in cinemas on 12 October.

