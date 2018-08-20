Aishwarya's tribute to Vajpayee; first look of Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Aishwarya Rai's tribute to late Atal Bihari Vajpayee

✨🙏Respect 🙏✨Rest In Peace🙏✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Aug 19, 2018 at 2:28am PDT

As a tribute to late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Aishwarya Rai shared a series of old photographs with the former Prime Minister, one of them featuring the late actress Sridevi on Instagram. In one of the photos Vajpayee, Rai in a sea-green saree, and Sridevi in a white saree, can be seen sharing a laugh.

Sara Ali Khan's latest Instagram post



Sara Ali Khan, who made her Instagram debut with a pop art illustration of poet Rabindra Nath Tagore, recently posted a sunkissed photograph of herself. Khan will be stepping into Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath and also Rohit Shetty's Simmba.

Deepika Padukone shares throwback photograph of Ranbir Kapoor on World Photography Day

Capturing Moments 📸📸 #WorldPhotographyDay A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Aug 19, 2018 at 1:16am PDT

On World Photography Day, which falls on 19 August, Deepika Padukone shared a photograph of herself clicking co-star against a scenic sunset while shooting for Tamasha in Corsica.

First look of Erica Fernandes as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot

Elegant and beautiful, our Prerna ❤@IamEJF #EricaFernandes #KasautiiZindagiiKay2 Can't wait to see u Erica 💞🌸 pic.twitter.com/QW1Gpr2hIb — SHAHEERA 💕💗 LIVE IN DREAMS WITH SHAHEER💑💙💜 (@shama7786) August 18, 2018



Fan accounts shared what may be the Erica Fernandes' look as Prerna in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. Parth Samthaan will be essaying the role of the male lead Anurag Basu. The show will premiere on television on 10 September.

Bareilly ki Barfi completes a year since release



Bareilly ki Barfi starring Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana completed a year since its release on 18 August. Rao took to social media thanking the efforts of the cast and crew that went into making the film.

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 14:55 PM