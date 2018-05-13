You are here:

Aishwarya Rai takes over Cannes; Bollywood celebrates Mother's Day: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read.

Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya spend Mother's Day together

Soha Ali Khan put up an adorable picture of her mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, with her daughter Inaaya to celebrate Mother's Day.

Ranbir Kapoor's lunch date with Neetu Kapoor

The ever so elusive Ranbir Kapoor stepped out with his mother, Neetu Kapoor, to celebrate Mother's Day.

Mahesh Babu pays tribute to the women in his life

My children and I are blessed to have mothers so real & strong. Love them immensely.♥#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/V2vAXXWInU — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 13, 2018

Mahesh Babu, who is married to actress Namrata Shirodkar, took to Twitter to the women in his life a happy mother's day.

Amitabh Bachchan remembers his mother

T 2802 - There’s nothing like the love of a mother. This mother’s day I thank my mother and all mothers who have given their little newborns, their love, warmth and a safe pair of hands to survive and thrive. #EveryChildALIVE pic.twitter.com/Ck4Qp6jd1F — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 12, 2018

Sr Bachchan too shared some priceless, black and white photo of himself with his mother.



Alia Bhatt poses with Soni Razdan

Mother-daughter duo Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt are riding high with Raazi. Alia took to Instagram to wish her mom on her special day.

Varun Dhawan is a mama's boy

Happy Mother’s Day MA 💙💙💙💙 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on May 12, 2018 at 7:15pm PDT

Varun dhawan shared a sweet selfie with his mom on Instagram to mark Mother's Day.

New Soorma poster

Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi... Presenting the new poster of #Soorma... Directed by Shaad Ali... 13 July 2018 release... Based on hockey legend Sandeep Singh... #2MonthsToSoorma pic.twitter.com/lT0ZwcIdRJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2018

A new poster of Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi-starrer Soorma has been released. Based on the life of hockey legend Sandeep Singh, Soorma releases on 13 July.

Sachin Tendulkar praises 102 Not Out

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar heaps lavish praises on #102NotOut... pic.twitter.com/kguf1nOw8M — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2018

After impressing the critics and audiences with their comic punches in 102 Not Out, Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan have found a fan in Sachin Tendulkar.

Updated Date: May 13, 2018 17:49 PM