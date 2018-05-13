You are here:

Aishwarya Rai takes over Cannes; Bollywood celebrates Mother's Day: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

May,13 2018 17:48:43 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read.

Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya spend Mother's Day together

From one mother to another - Happy Mother’s Day 💖

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Soha Ali Khan put up an adorable picture of her mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, with her daughter Inaaya to celebrate Mother's Day.

Ranbir Kapoor's lunch date with Neetu Kapoor

The ever so elusive Ranbir Kapoor stepped out with his mother, Neetu Kapoor, to celebrate Mother's Day.

Mahesh Babu pays tribute to the women in his life

Mahesh Babu, who is married to actress Namrata Shirodkar, took to Twitter to the women in his life a happy mother's day.

Amitabh Bachchan remembers his mother

Sr Bachchan too shared some priceless, black and white photo of himself with his mother.

Alia Bhatt poses with Soni Razdan

Mother-daughter duo Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt are riding high with Raazi. Alia took to Instagram to wish her mom on her special day.

Varun Dhawan is a mama's boy

Happy Mother’s Day MA 💙💙💙💙

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Varun dhawan shared a sweet selfie with his mom on Instagram to mark Mother's Day.

New Soorma poster

A new poster of Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi-starrer Soorma has been released. Based on the life of hockey legend Sandeep Singh, Soorma releases on 13 July.

Sachin Tendulkar praises 102 Not Out

After impressing the critics and audiences with their comic punches in 102 Not Out, Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan have found a fan in Sachin Tendulkar.

