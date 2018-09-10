You are here:

Aishwarya Rai, Janhvi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar honoured at first Women in Film and Television India Awards

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was honoured at the Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Awards In Washington on 8 September.

The 44-year-old actor was felicitated with the Meryl Streep Award for Excellence, which has been established to honour the best female talent in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Aishwarya was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya and her mother Brinda Rai at the awards. The actor posted pictures from the ceremony on Instagram where she can be seen in a black-and-golden gown along with her trophy and daughter.

Apart from the actor, director Zoya Akhtar, who has helmed films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do will receive the Wyler Award for Excellence in Direction, and Janhvi Kapoor who debuted in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak will receive the WIFT Emerald Award.

