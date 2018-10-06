Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at Fashion Weekend International 2018

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was last seen in Fanney Khan, recently walked the ramp of Fashion Weekend International 2018 in Doha, Qatar for fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The actress was seen in a floral outfit, matching her dress with a flower hair accessory.

The designer draped Aishwarya in a golden and red embroidered gown, and paired it with a royal blue coloured hair accessory. While her makeup was done by ace artist Mickey Contractor, her hair was styled by Florian Hurel.

Aishwarya shared several of the images in the Manish Malhotra ensemble on Instagram:



View this post on Instagram ❤️ In Doha A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Oct 5, 2018 at 3:36pm PDT

In the picture, Aishwarya's daughter Aradhya was also seen donning a similar gown.

View this post on Instagram 💝Happy Birthday my Mickling🎂😘🎊 💖Love Forever 🌈 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Oct 5, 2018 at 4:48pm PDT

On the film front, Aishwarya will reunite on screen with husband Abhishek Bachchan after eight years in Anurag Kashyap's next production venture Gulab Jamun. The duo had last appeared together in Mani Ratnam's 2010 film, Raavan.

Sharing his excitement to work with his wife, Abhishek had recently told the Indo-Asian News Service: "We will be working together almost after eight years. So, yes, I am excited. Though we do not know when exactly the shooting will start, both of us are excited. The script is wonderful."

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2018 14:40 PM