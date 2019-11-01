Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 46: husband Abhishek posts birthday wish, calls her his 'Principessa'

On the occasion of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 46th birthday, husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan posted a sweet message for her. Abhishek took to Instagram to share a picture of Aishwarya in a cream gown, captioning it "Happy birthday Principessa!"

The term 'Principessa' means a princess in Italian.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday Principessa!!! ❤️ A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Oct 31, 2019 at 1:36pm PDT

The couple got engaged in January 2007, and this news was later confirmed by father and veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. The marriage took place in April 2007. Abhishek and Aishwarya have a daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya is presently in Italy, where her stay is both a mix of personal and professional commitments. There, the actress had attended the red carpet to celebrate 20 years of the watch brand Longines, mostly since Aishwarya has had a long-standing relationship with the brand. Before this, Abhishek had also posted pictures from his Roman holiday.

On the work front, the Umrao Jaan star has also acted in the 2003 Bangla film Chokher Bali apart from Bollywood hits including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Jodha Akbar among others. Most recently, she appeared in the 2018 release Fanney Khan opposite Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, she has also lent her voice to Angelina Jolie's titular evil witch character in the Hindi version of the recent release Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The Joachim Ronning directorial is a sequel to the 2014 film Maleficent and hit big screens on 18 October.

View this post on Instagram Under the Roman sky! #shotoniphone11maxpro A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Oct 31, 2019 at 4:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Happy New Year.

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jan 1, 2019 at 4:56am PST

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday Wife. I love you! ❤️ #MyHappyPlace A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Oct 31, 2018 at 11:13pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

My favourite Pink Panthers!

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Oct 10, 2018 at 11:15am PDT

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2019 14:44:11 IST