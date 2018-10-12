Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares photo of Amitabh on his 76th birthday; Varun Dhawan in Kargil for Kalank: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posts a picture of Amitabh Bachchan with his grand daughter Aaradhya on the star's 76th birthday

The Bachchans seem to have a tradition of celebrating birthdays a particular way. Abhishek has often posted silhouette pictures of members against a "Happy Birthday" sign, exuberantly lit in fire, on the occasion of family members' birthdays. Following suit, Aishwarya posted a picture of senior Bachchan and his grand daughter Aaradhya, sweetly captioning it "Happy Birthday Dadaji."



Instagram hails humanitarian and activist Malala Yousafzai's work on United Nation's #DayOfTheGirl

United Nation's #DayOfTheGirl was ushered in by various personalities like Priyanka Chopra and Bhumi Pednekar. Instagram, as part of their story of the day, posted an interaction with humanitarian and activist Malala Yousafzai.

Varun Dhawan shares a picture at the Kargil War Memorial while shooting for Kalank

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have had headed to Kargil for a week's shooting schedule of Kalank, Abhishek Varman's period drama. Apart from a few crucial scenes in the film, the duo is also scheduled to shoot a song in the region. Dhawan recently posted a picture of himself at the Kargil War Memorial during his shoot for Kalank.

At the KARGIL WAR MEMORIAL. #kalank travel. Was an honour to chat with our brave army men

Rannvijay Singha at Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's sangeet ceremony

Television personalities Prince and Yuvika are getying married and close friend Rannvijay Singha posted a picture with the couple on his Instagram account. Tagged as 'Privika', the couple's celebrations have seen various stalwarts of television industry bestowing their blessings on soon-to-be married couple.

Hima Das on the cover of GQ as the Young Indian of the Year

Hima Das, who is also known as the "Dhing Express", recently graced GQ's cover as the Young Indian of the Year. Das, a sprinter who currently holds the Indian national record in 400 metres with a timing of 50.79s, was also the youngest member to have received the prestigious Arjuna Award.

#Exclusive #DigitalCover: @hima_mon_jai was the first #Indian ever to win an Under-20 #gold medal in Athletics, at the @iaaf_athletics World U20 Championships in #Finland this year. Last month she won another gold at the @asiangames2018 in #Indonesia, and then became among the youngest recipients ever of the Arjuna Award! We could keep going about our Young Indian of the Year, who’s only 18, but you don’t need to feel bad about yourself. The #October2018 issue is out NOW. Photo: @errikosandreouphoto _______________________________________________ #HimaDas #YoungIndian #TrackAndField #Athletics #Sports #Running #IAAF #iaafworldu20 #AsianGames #ArjunaAward #Achievement #18 #goldmedal #medalist #GQAwards #GQ10 #NewIssue #OutNow #OnStands

Saira Banu shares a heartfelt message on her 52nd marriage anniversary with Dilip Kumar

Calling Dilip Kumar her 'kohinoor', wife Saira Banu shared a sweet message on the occasion of their 52nd marriage anniversary. She even thanked her well-wishers and fans for sending in congratulatory messages on this special occasion.

Message frm Saira Banu: My Kohinoor, my sahab, the man of my dreams, my Yusuf jaan and I can't thank enough- the millions of well-wishers, friends and family for your beautiful messages, calls and greetings on our 52 years of marriage today, Attaching a personal fav. photo -SBK pic.twitter.com/1mViBY3tN4 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 11, 2018

