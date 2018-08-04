Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on not doing Padmaavat: Casting didn't work out at right time, like Bajirao Mastani

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who will be seen as pop star Baby Singh in Fanney Khan, during a recent interview with SpotBoye revealed that although Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat was offered to her, the director failed to cast a suitable Khilji opposite her.

The actress said that she love to collaborate with Bhansali again, “Bajirao Mastani also we were supposed to do together. He didn’t get the Bajirao for me. He didn’t get the Khilji for me; He wanted me to do Padmaavat, but could not get the Khilji for me, at the casting time. So, that’s how it didn’t happen. I would love to work together.” she told Spotboye.

From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam , Devdas to Guzaarish, the actor-director duo has always managed to deliver memorable films. Bhansali also reportedly intended to cast Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan in Bajirao Mastani. However, the project finally fleshed out with Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Aishwarya further elucidated for a film to pan out, the casting needs to fit as well. She said, "The person he saw to play Khilji with me playing Padmaavat did not happen. So, at the end of the day, you need to see the casting. If the casting is not happening, then sometimes, it doesn’t come together. The intention is always there to work together, but it didn’t happen. We both loved working with each other, so let’s see, whenever it is meant to be."

Padmaavat featured Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead. The film, which released in January, has become the second-highest grosser at the box-office among all Bollywood films in 2018.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 11:38 AM