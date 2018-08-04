You are here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on not doing Padmaavat: Casting didn't work out at right time, like Bajirao Mastani

FP Staff

Aug,04 2018 11:38:36 IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who will be seen as pop star Baby Singh in Fanney Khan, during a recent interview with SpotBoye revealed that although Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat was offered to her, the director failed to cast a suitable Khilji opposite her.

Aishwarya Rai Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

Aishwarya Rai. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale

The actress said that she love to collaborate with Bhansali again, “Bajirao Mastani also we were supposed to do together. He didn’t get the Bajirao for me. He didn’t get the Khilji for me; He wanted me to do Padmaavat, but could not get the Khilji for me, at the casting time. So, that’s how it didn’t happen. I would love to work together.” she told Spotboye.

From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam , Devdas to Guzaarish, the actor-director duo has always  managed to deliver memorable films. Bhansali also reportedly intended to cast Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan in Bajirao Mastani. However, the project finally fleshed out with Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Aishwarya further elucidated for a film to pan out, the casting needs to fit as well. She said, "The person he saw to play Khilji with me playing Padmaavat did not happen. So, at the end of the day, you need to see the casting. If the casting is not happening, then sometimes, it doesn’t come together. The intention is always there to work together, but it didn’t happen. We both loved working with each other, so let’s see, whenever it is meant to be."

Padmaavat featured Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in  the lead. The film, which released in January, has become the second-highest grosser at the box-office among all Bollywood films in 2018.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 11:38 AM

tags: #Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan #Bajirao Mastani #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Devdas #Dil De Chuke Sanam #Entertainment #Fanney Khan #Guzaarish #Padmaavat #QnA #Sanjay Leela Bhansali

also see

Fanney Khan behind-the-scenes video offers a glimpse into Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's kidnapping scene

Fanney Khan behind-the-scenes video offers a glimpse into Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's kidnapping scene

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Fanney Khan: There’s an immense sweetness and lightheartedness to the film

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Fanney Khan: There’s an immense sweetness and lightheartedness to the film

Fanney Khan makers release new version of 'Mere Achhe Din Kab Ayenge' following backlash

Fanney Khan makers release new version of 'Mere Achhe Din Kab Ayenge' following backlash