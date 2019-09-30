You are here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes dazzling debut at Paris Fashion Week, poses with Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her debut at the Paris Fashion Week on Saturday, walking the ramp for Italian designer Giambattista Valli. Aishwarya wore a purple-pleated trailing dress with tiny floral prints in turtleneck and padded shoulders. She styled her look with eye-catching feathered heels and a dab of scarlet lipstick.

Check out her look here

Aishwarya represented the cosmetic company L'Oreal Paris and walked the ramp alongside Eva Longoria, Camilla Cabello, Helen Mirren, Geri Horner, Amber Heard, Doutzen Kroes and Liya Kebedet on Saturday. The 45-year old actress has been the ambassador of the cosmetic company for 18 years and often represents them at the iconic Cannes Film Festival.

Before the ultimate showdown, Aishwarya caught up with fellow L'Oreal brand ambassador Eva Longoria, and shared glimpses of their meeting on her Instagram.

Aishwarya, along with her daughter Aaradhya, also met pop star Camila Cabello. The mother-daughter duo can be seen posing with the 'Senorita' hitmaker.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan and will soon be seen in the Mani Ratnam film, Ponniyin Selvan.

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2019 11:02:48 IST