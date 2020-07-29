Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expresses gratitude towards fans after testing negative for coronavirus: 'Forever indebted'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for coronavirus on 27 July.

Two days after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya were discharged from hospital after recovering from coronavirus, the actor on Wednesday extended gratitude towards her fans for their "prayers, concern, wishes, and love."

The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a picture where the mother-daughter duo is seen thanking their fans through their hand gestures.

While Aishwarya is seen forming a heart with her hands, Aaradhya is seen joining her hands as a mark of gratitude.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested negative for coronavirus earlier on 27 July, following which they were discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

The actor's husband, Abhishek Bachchan, and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan are still being treated for the infection at the hospital.

The mother-daughter duo first tested positive on 12 July and were under home quarantine for a while. However, they were later admitted to the hospital after developing mild symptoms.

Amitabh and Abhishek had tested positive for COVID-19 on 11 July.

On Friday, 17 July, Amitabh had taken to Twitter to thank his fans and also said that he is receiving messages from his concerned fans on all of his social media platforms. Fans of the superstar have been organising special prayers in different parts of the country for his speedy recovery. Recently, in West Bengal's Asansol, fans of the actor organised a 'yagna', praying for his speedy recovery.

