Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aradhya visit Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir, Alia Bhatt in New York

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, along with their daughter Aradhya, paid a visit to the ailing Rishi Kapoor in New York on Sunday, 23 June.

Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared a picture of their get-together with the Bachchans, which also features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Rishi's sister Ritu Nanda and his niece Nitasha are also seen in the picture.

For the uninitiated, the Bachchans and the Kapoors are related by marriage. Amitabh's daughter Shweta is married to Ritu's son Nikhil.

Check out the pictures here



View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jun 23, 2019 at 9:22pm PDT

Rishi has been undergoing medical treatment for cancer in New York since September 2018 and even skipped the funeral of his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor in October. He will return to India after the completion of his treatment in August. "Yes, I am trying to return by August end, depending on what the doctors at the hospital say. I have recovered well and I am feeling good. Must be 100 percent fit by the time I am back," Rishi had told Mumbai Mirror.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2019 10:20:20 IST