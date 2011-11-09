Aishwarya and Abhishek attend Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s party

The 25th anniversary celebration of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's designer brand saw some of India's most well dressed women, looking gorgeous, in Abu-Sandeep creation.

With their glamorous and fashion-forward friends, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla celebrated the 25th anniversary of their designer brand last night at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai.

Looking stunning in an Abu-Sandeep creation, Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan, who is due to give birth any day now, came with husband Abhishek Bachchan and mother-in-law Jaya to celebrate Abu and Sandeep’s special day.

Dimple Kapadia and daughter, Twinkle Khanna looked just as gorgeous at the party. Dimple abhors the limelight as much as she loves her quiet family life, and the odd film role she takes up every now and then. Twinkle too, like her mother, only steps out with husband Akshay Kumar for official functions, and is content with her flourishing interior design business and playing mommy to their son, Aarav.

Shashi Tharoor and his gorgeous wife Sunanda, who aren't sighted on the Mumbai party circuit too often, wowed everyone with their easy charm.

The party was attended by some of India’s most well-dressed women in Abu-Sandeep clothes and that's just any designer’s dream!

