While we wait for West Side Story to release on 10 December, we list down Steven Speilberg's top films of all time to binge watch.

There are few filmmakers in the history of cinema that even come close to the legacy and status that Steven Spielberg holds in the world of movies. Master of multiple genres, with numerous awards, Spielberg is one of the most influential directors of cinema and he will be directing a musical for the very first time!

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City, releasing in India on 10 December. This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), with Rita Moreno and introducing Rachel Zegler (María).

West Side Story is poised to be yet another successful directorial for the film maker! While we wait for the film to release on 10 December, we list down his top 5 films of all time to binge watch!

Jaws

Called as the first big blockbuster in movie history, Spielberg's thrilling movie has become pop culture in itself! Revolving around a great white shark's sudden feeding frenzy around the waters of an unsuspecting New England seaside town, Jaws presented to the world the real talent of Spielberg behind the camera and an absolutely unforgettable and haunting score by John Williams.

The Post

With a stellar ensemble cast of beloved icons Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, The Post earned Spielberg one of his numerous Oscar nominations for Best Picture and also added to Streep's similarly impressive haul, earning another nomination for Best Actress for her. A gripping and well-crafted story, showcasing Spielberg's superior mastery of historical stories The Post is one of the landmark movies of his career.

ET

Who can forget this immensely popular science-fiction beloved saga about a peaceful alien stranded on Earth in the care of cute children, a film that endeared itself to audiences for generations! What’s more, ET is extra memorable with its most famous image going on to become the official logo of the director's production company, Amblin Entertainment.

Saving Private Ryan

A stunning action spectacle , this film changed the genre of war movies, redefining battle sequences! Being one of the director's most brutally violent movies, it was nominated for 11 Oscars and won 5, including Spielberg's second win for Best Director.

Schindler’s List

The movie earned Spielberg his first Oscar for directing, a breath taking, emotional and stirring tale of World War 2 and the Nazi era, and also one of the greatest and most defining work of Spielberg, earning 12 Oscar nominations and winning 7, including Best Picture as well as Director.

