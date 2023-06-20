Sandeep Modi has garnered immense praise within the Indian entertainment industry for his visionary talent. With two blockbuster hits, “Aarya” and “The Night Manager,” he has firmly established himself as a driving force in pushing creative boundaries for Indian audiences.

While it was reported earlier that Sandeep has been signed for a two film deal with Dharma, Sandeep shared a little more about the collaboration.

Sandeep adds, “Karan Johar is one of the finest producers of our era. The freedom and excitement I have felt working with him is a joy for any filmmaker. The producers shall reveal more details about the film at the apt time, but all I can say it’s an ambitious story and I am extremely excited about it.”

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Modi spoke about the idea and scale of the show, and working with Anil Kapoor.

Sandeep Modi on adapting The Night Manager for Indian audience

I didn’t actually decide to do this, some minds in Disney, some sitting in London, decided to do this. I don’t know why they came to me for it, I keep questioning them for it. It’s such a popular show, so many people have seen it, it has fans all over. Nobody would’ve touched this except for a fool like me.

Sandeep on Anil Kapoor

He works so hard on the look, not just the look but the whole package, the visual part of it. When we had finished writing the script, he had gone to London and was sending me photos from there. He asked me what should be Shelly’s look, the whites and the blacks, the smallest of details he went into. More than the energy, there’s an absolute hunger in him to do great work.

