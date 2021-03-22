Ahead of Thalaivi trailer launch, Kangana Ranaut shares new stills as Jayalalithaa from upcoming biopic

Kangana Ranaut will be launching Thalaivi’s trailer on her birthday, 23 March.

Kangana Ranaut, on Monday, shared new stills from her upcoming biopic Thalaivi, which sees her portraying actor-politician J Jayalalithaa. The actor will be launching Thalaivi’s trailer on her birthday, 23 March.

The photos shed light on the dramatic body transformation the actor had to go through during the filming of the various stages of the life of the former actor and politician.

In the first picture, Ranaut is seen in a pair of yellow shorts paired with a white floral shirt and what appears to be a vintage headband. The second photograph shows her in a golden brown dress performing on stage, while the third picture shows her in Jayalalitha's political avatar.

Ranaut said that gaining and losing 20 kg in a few months wasn't the only challenge she faced while filming this epic biopic. “Wait is getting over just in a few hours Jaya will be your forever,” she concluded.

Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yeLDPfCdFQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 22, 2021

Thalaivi is penned by Baahubali and The Dirty Picture writers KV Vijayendra Prasad and Rajat Arora, respectively. Directed by AL Vijay, the film also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, and Bhagyashree. It will release simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Ranaut had wrapped the schedule of Thalaivi in December, 2020 and called the film her 'most ambitious project'.

The film was scheduled to release in June 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now hit the screens on 23 April.