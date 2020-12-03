Entertainment

Ahead of Tenet's India release on 4 December, Christopher Nolan shares special message for fans

Addressing Indian fans, Christopher Nolan said some of the 'most exciting' scenes in Tenet have been shot in Mumbai

FP Trending December 03, 2020 13:39:08 IST
Christopher Nolan. Image via Twitter

A day ahead of the theatrical release of Tenet in India, director Christopher Nolan shared a message for his fans and moviegoers in the country. Tenet will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 4 December.

In his message, Nolan said that he is "absolutely thrilled" as people will be getting the opportunity to experience Tenet on the big screen.

(Also read on Firstpost — Tenet movie review: Christopher Nolan’s least-engaging film in years)

"We shot the film on large-format IMAX film in some of the most spectacular places in the world, including Mumbai," Nolan said. The filmmaker also shared his experience of working with Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia.

Watch Nolan's message to Indian fans here

Film studio Warner Bros India in the month of November had announced that Tenet, will finally have its India release. The film was the first big-budget Hollywood feature to go to cinemas in August since their shuttering down in March.

Tenet stars Dimple Kapadia, John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, and Himesh Patel. The film is Nolan's first since the 2017 Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk.

Updated Date: December 03, 2020 13:39:08 IST

