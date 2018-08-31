Ahead of Saamy Square release, Vikram's next film produced by Kamal Haasan goes on floors in Chennai

Chiyaan Vikram, who is currently awaiting the release of Saamy Square sometime in September, has started shooting for his next untitled project produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International and popular distributor Ravindran's Trident Arts. The pooja ceremony for the film happened in Chennai yesterday (30 Aug) with the cast and crew.

This yet-untitled film will bring together Vikram and Haasan's daughter Akshara Haasan, who was last seen in Ajith's action thriller Vivegam, for the first time on screen. The movie will be directed by Thoongavanam helmer Rajesh M Selva, a long-standing associate of Kamal Haasan.

The film, which marks Chiyaan Vikram's 36th project, also features Abi Hassan, son of veteran actor Nassar, in an important role. Talking to Firstpost, director Rajesh Selva said, "It's too early to reveal anything about the film. I just wrapped the day one shoot now. We have chalked out a plan to reveal everything officially at regular occasions."

In January 2018, a source from the film's crew confirmed Firstpost that it's not a remake of Hollywood thriller Don't Breathe as speculated by a section of media earlier. We have now learned that the film is going to be an emotional thriller with a dose of action.

Srinivas Reddy has been signed to handle the film's cinematography and national award-winning editor Praveen KL will take care of the editing work. The movie will have music composed by Ghibran, who will continue his fruitful association with Kamal Haasan and Raaj Kamal Films International after a string of previously successful films. It must be noted that Ghibran and Kamal Haasan have produced fantastic soundtracks in Uttama Villain, Papanasam, Thoongavanam and recently, Vishwaroopam 2. Kunal Rajan, another Kamal Haasan regular, will work on the film's sound design.

Vikram, who has had only two releases - Iru Mugan and Sketch - in the last two years, is all set for a promising 2018 with an excellent line-up of projects up his sleeve. His next immediate release would be Hari's Saamy Square, which is reportedly eyeing a September 20 release, followed by Gautham Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram, which is on the brink of completion.

Vikram is expected to complete Rajesh Selva's film first before moving on to the Rs. 300 crore magnum-opus Mahavir Karna, which was announced in January this year. Earlier, the makers said that the project would start rolling from October. Directed by Ennu Ninte Moideen fame director RS Vimal and produced the New York-based company United Film Kingdom, Mahavir

