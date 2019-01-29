Ahead of Oscars, Black Panther will play for free in theatres to celebrate Black History Month
New York: Fresh off of its win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Black Panther is heading back into theaters.
Disney announced Monday that Ryan Coogler's Oscar nominee will play for free between 1-7 February at 250 participating AMC theaters to celebrate Black History Month. Disney also said it will give a $1.5 million grant to support the United Negro College Fund.
This is the second time Black Panther has been re-released since it opened in February 2018. For a day in November, it played for free in art house theaters nationwide.
Black Panther on Sunday night won best ensemble at the SAG Awards, the guild's top prize. The film, which grossed more than $700 million at the domestic box office, is nominated for seven Oscars including best picture.
