Ahead of Nomadland's release in India, all you need to know about film's Oscar-nominated director Chloe Zhao

From early works to her upcoming projects, including MCU tentpole Eternals, here's a guide to Chloe Zhao before the release of Nomadland in India on 2 April.

Chloe Zhao's talent and craftsmanship of cinema have been Hollywood's recent find. Sitting atop the praises and accolades of her directorial Nomadland, Zhao presently enjoys the status of the first woman of Asian descent to ever win (or for that matter, be nominated) for the Best Director category at the Golden Globe Awards.

Featuring Frances McDormand in the lead, Nomadland also bagged the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture (Drama).

Ahead of the film's release in India, here's a brief guide to Zhao and her background in films.

Who is Chloe Zhao?

Zhao is a 38-year-old director, screenwriter and producer. She was born in Beijing, China. She attended school in London before shifting to the US. Zhao is an alumnus of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. She presently lives in Los Angeles with her partner Joshua James Richards, their three children and two dogs.

What are her works?

In 2010, Chloé Zhao’s short film Daughters was premiered at the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival. It bagged the Best Student Live Action Short at the 2010 Palm Springs International ShortFest and Special Jury Prize at the 2010 Cinequest Film Festival.

Songs My Brothers Taught Me (2015) was Zhao's first film. She backed the film along with writing and directing it. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2015. Her second feature

The Rider premiered at the Cannes Film Festival’s Directors’ Fortnight in 2017 and won the Art Cinema Award.

What are her future projects?

Zhao will soon helm her first superhero film Eternals, which is scheduled to release on 5 November. Backed by Marvel Studios, Eternals continues the Marvel Cinematic universe's narrative after Avengers: Endgame.

