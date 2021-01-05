Entertainment

Ahead of Master's release, Vijay, Tamil Nadu govt faces backlash over 100 percent cinema occupancy order

This new directive was passed after actor Vijay had a meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, where he requested that current COVID-19 protocols be eased

FP Staff January 05, 2021 14:52:18 IST
Vijay in Master

Ahead of the release of Vijay's film Master, Tamil Nadu government had passed the directive to allow theatres in the state to open with 100 percent capacity.

The order comes days after Vijay and theatre owners requested Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to allow theatres to function at their full capacity. As per the COVID-19 safety protocol, since last October, the theatres in the state were allowed to fill up only 50 per cent of their seats to ensure social distancing.

However, while many rejoice over experiencing the joys of watching a film on the big screen again, others are criticising the order stating that it will put public health at risk. An open letter from a frontline worker is also doing the rounds of the internet, calling the move 'a suicide attempt.'

Check out some of the reactions here

Tamil Nadu is the first state to allow cinema halls to operate at 100 per cent capacity. The 50 per cent cap, however, still remains in neighbouring states.

The News Minute writes that the move has been criticised as theatres are air-conditioned spaces and a 100 percent seating capacity would eliminate all scope of physical distancing, leading to the virus multiplying at an alarming rate.

Updated Date: January 05, 2021 14:52:18 IST

