Ahead of Master's release, Vijay, Tamil Nadu govt faces backlash over 100 percent cinema occupancy order

This new directive was passed after actor Vijay had a meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, where he requested that current COVID-19 protocols be eased

Ahead of the release of Vijay's film Master, Tamil Nadu government had passed the directive to allow theatres in the state to open with 100 percent capacity.

The order comes days after Vijay and theatre owners requested Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to allow theatres to function at their full capacity. As per the COVID-19 safety protocol, since last October, the theatres in the state were allowed to fill up only 50 per cent of their seats to ensure social distancing.

However, while many rejoice over experiencing the joys of watching a film on the big screen again, others are criticising the order stating that it will put public health at risk. An open letter from a frontline worker is also doing the rounds of the internet, calling the move 'a suicide attempt.'

Check out some of the reactions here

This . Give essential workers a break .. let them rest . Let’s be responsible https://t.co/DlWjtyGUCM — Paromita Deb Areng (@suddentwilight) January 5, 2021

This is so, so very sad 😔 pic.twitter.com/KuHj8KpBbV — Karthik (@beastoftraal) January 5, 2021

You can pour resources into trending #VijayTheMaster forever if you wish, but that does not change the fact that you - #Vijay, #Silambarasan & others in Kollywood - have prioritised box-office collections over public health in the middle of a pandemic. https://t.co/bXwwF2O0Hi — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) January 5, 2021

This is heartbreaking. What kind of a "hero" are you if you are ready to endanger the lives of your people and have no concern about those who are fighting without any body-double. https://t.co/1QTqBM9Aer — Priyanka Sharma (@iPriyanka_S) January 5, 2021

@actorvijay should set his selfishness aside and think about pandemic. It is not over you morons. It's Bouncing back. VJ should know many people can afford a ticket to watch #Master but not treatment for #Covid19 @CMOTamilNadu Boycott watching Master in theatre with 100% capacity https://t.co/TXPtjiu2te — அmirtha (@amirthalakshmi3) January 5, 2021

When entertainment industry has major stake than healthcare in the policy makers rule book. https://t.co/0lZ7q6lYGO — Ajay Kumar S (@SoleilFils) January 5, 2021

Tamil Nadu is the first state to allow cinema halls to operate at 100 per cent capacity. The 50 per cent cap, however, still remains in neighbouring states.

The News Minute writes that the move has been criticised as theatres are air-conditioned spaces and a 100 percent seating capacity would eliminate all scope of physical distancing, leading to the virus multiplying at an alarming rate.