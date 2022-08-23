Ahead of Liger’s release, Ananya Panday visits Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi

Ananya Panday is currently promoting her upcoming film Liger along with co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Amidst the hectic schedule, she posted a picture of herself in a pink salwar-suit while she visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi.

Ananya Panday is all set to appear in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger. The film will also mark South actor Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut. The film is slated to release on August 25, 2022, in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. And, right now, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are busy promoting the film in different cities all over the country. Amid promotions, Ananya took out some time and visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in the heart of Delhi to seek blessings. For her visit, she wore a beautiful pink salwar kameez and opted for minimal makeup. Ananya Panday captioned the post as, “Satnam Waheguru...Waheguru ji ka Khalsa Waheguru ji ki fateh.” The post has more than two lakh likes and fans are calling her beautiful and adorable. Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor also commented on the post. They left an array of folding hands emojis in the comment section.

Check out the post here:



This is the first time that Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen together in a film. Liger is co-produced by Apoorva Mehta, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur’s Puri Connects. The songs and trailer of the film have left everyone impressed.

In Liger, Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship. Professional boxer Mike Tyson also has a cameo in the film and South actress Ramya Krishnan will be seen as Vijay's on-screen mother in Liger.

During the promotions of Liger in Delhi, Ananya Panday talked about her goals as an actor. “I think for me as a person, it is one step at a time. I was grateful that a lot of people enjoyed my performance in Gehraiyaan. As an actor and as a person, I want to keep getting better and keep growing. I want to win over the love of the audience. That is my attempt. I'm trying to work on myself as much as possible,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.

After Liger, Ananya will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.