Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra also has Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The film has been directed by Ayan Mukerji.

For the past few months, the boycott trend has been trending in India. Social media users are boycotting Bollywood films. Earlier, they demanded a boycott of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. Post which, they boycotted Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger. Now, Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming movie Brahmastra is also on their radar. Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is slated to release on 9 September. However, the internet has been demanding a boycott of the film.

Recently, in a media interaction, Brahmastra’s lead actor Ranbir Kapoor spoke about the boycott trend. He said, “I had a film release a few weeks ago, called Shamshera. I didn’t feel any negativity. If the film didn’t run at the box office, it’s probably because the audience didn’t like the film. Eventually, it’s about the content.”

“Agar aap achhi film do, achha content do, if people feel entertained, of course, who doesn’t want to go to the movies, to the cinemas? Experience a different emotion, get moved by characters, feel an emotion, get entertained, have a great laugh, cry, and feel something. We all want to feel that. So, it is only for that. Agar film nahi chalti hai, it’s not because of any other reason, it has not worked because the content is not good,” the actor added.

The pre-booking for Brahmastra has begun. Film’s producer Karan Johar shared a teaser of the film and wrote, “An unstoppable force of ancient Indian astras coming to the big screens near you in just two days! Book your tickets for Brahmastra now!!!”

Here’s the post:

A few days back, Ayan Mukerji took to social media and talked about finishing the final touches on Brahmastra. He revealed that they have finished the last touches on Brahmastra. He also added that Monday is the day of Lord Shiv, which feels so right. “Also feels right to share a small glimpse of our Shiva on this Monday – the man whose story this film really is! I hear some comments telling me to stop sharing clips and more shots from the movie. But for those who are watching our units and feel that way. Don’t worry. The actual movie is a whole other experience,” added Ayan Mukerji.

The filmmaker further said that everything about Brahmastra will be new and fresh on the big screen and will have a little bit about the 3D Experience. He is so excited for the audiences to watch the film in 3D, with the final sound and music!’

“Going to watch the final 3D Print myself soon and if I’m getting excited about it personally after having lived with every shot in this movie for so long, I am so hopeful about what others will FEEL. The Week of Brahmastra’s Release is here! Can’t believe it. Need a new word to describe what we’re all feeling. SEPTEMBER 9TH – The Light is Coming,” concluded Ayan.

Brahmastra will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film is the first in the Astra-verse trilogy and this will be the first time that real-life couple Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space.

