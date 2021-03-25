Ahead of Bengal elections, actors and musicians in the state release a music video promoting unity and harmony
The video showcases Bengal’s rich history and culture. From the St Paul's Cathedral church to the Chinese Kali Mandir, the clip offers a tour of the ‘City of Joy.' It also highlights the issues faced by the common man including rising fuel prices, GDP growth rate, unemployment, among others.
A video by well-known members of the Bengali film industry, just days ahead of the first phase of elections in the state, is creating quite the buzz on the internet.
Actors and singers from the Bengali film industry have come up with a unique way to call for unity and reject hatred. Titled 'Nijeder Motey, Nijeder Gaan,' the music video features Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Anupam Roy, Riddi Sen, Anirban Bhattacharya, Parambrata Chattopadhyay among others. The video was uploaded on the YouTube page Citizen United.
The lyrics are penned by Anirban Bhattacharya. Arko Mukherjee, Subhadeep Guha, Anirban Bhattacharya, Anupam Roy, Anindya Chattopadhyay, among others have lent their voices to the track. The music composition is by Subhadeep Guha.
The video showcases Bengal’s rich history and culture. From the St Paul's Cathedral church to the Chinese Kali Mandir, the clip offers a tour of the ‘City of Joy.' It also highlights the issues faced by the common man including rising fuel prices, GDP growth rate, unemployment, etc.
Since being posted on Thursday midnight, it has received more than 1,00,000 views on the video-sharing platform.
The timing of the video is what has managed to grab attention. Sharing his thoughts on the video, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, “This song and the sentiment behind it is what makes Bengal a jewel in the crown of India”.
This song and the sentiment behind it is what makes #Bengal a jewel in the crown of India.
Cc: Mumbai film industry https://t.co/raZ6jPA1iZ
— Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) March 25, 2021
Bollywood director Anubhav Sinha said that he is looking forward to a “tacky parody”.
The elections in Bengal are being held in eight phases, starting on Saturday, 27 March. The results will be announced on 2 May. The ruling party Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are involved in a direct fight while the third major opponent is the Left-Congress combination.
Watch the video song here:
