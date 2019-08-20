Ahead of Bard of Blood trailer release, Shah Rukh Khan teases yet another puzzling video with Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan, who chose to take a break from acting after his last outing Zero, shares a cryptic teaser of Netflix's upcoming thriller Bard of Blood.

Produced by SRK’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment, the series is based on a bestselling 2015 book of the same name by Bilal Siddiqui. The series stars Emraan Hashmi as a former secret agent, who is uprooted from his life as an English professor, and sent into a dangerous mission.

In a teaser shared by Netflix, SRK is seen engrossed in a telephonic conversation about the role of an interrogator. It begins with the actor receiving the call, believing it to be for a film, only to learn that it is for a real spy gig. The 25-second teaser ends with a title card, asking viewers to watch out for more on 22 August.

Check out the teaser here

In a follow-up to the introductory video, Shah Rukh is seen negotiating about the interrogator role with his manager, Pooja. He tells her that he is 'romantic hero,' and don't want sccumb under the pressure of a powerful agency. However, he soon finds out that he is not talking to his manager but this is a yet another mysterious call.

While there isn't any clarity on what the teasers are about, this has left the fans to play a guessing game.

With a new follow-up to the story, Shah Rukh has finally landed in the interrogation room. He is in conversation with the mysterious caller and demands for better lightning in the room. However, to his surprise he is not alone in the room. A handcuffed masked person sits at the opposite end of the table, facing SRK.

@iamsrk thought cameras would make him feel more comfortable so we added some CCTV cameras. pic.twitter.com/A8rBfW3S77 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 21, 2019

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Bard of Blood also features Vineet Kumar Singh, Shobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari, and Rajit Kapoor. In July, a motion poster featuring Emraan's first look, was released.

Emraan in an earlier statement, had expressed his delight on being part of the project. He said, "I am really excited to be a part of this new form of storytelling where content has no boundaries and the world is your audience. It will be a thrilling, edge-of-the seat experience that will challenge me as an actor to bring out my best."

All episodes of Bard of Blood will release on 27 September. The series is multilingual with characters interacting in Hindi, Urdu, English, and other languages.

Apart from Bard of Blood, SRK is also producing a horror show, Betaal, for Netflix. The show is based in a remote village, visited by two-century-old Betaal, a British Indian Army officer, and his battalion of zombie.

