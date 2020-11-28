Ahana Deol, Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter, gives birth to twins

'Some miracles come in pairs,' said Ahana Deol while announcing the news

Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini has once again become a grandmother with daughter Ahana Deol-Vohra giving birth to twin daughters on 26 November.

As per a report in The Times of India, Ahana is yet to be discharged from the hospital.

Ahana got married to Vaibhav Vohra in a grand ceremony on 2 February 2014. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy in June 2015. They named him Darien.

Ahana took to her Instagram stories to announce the happy news. She wrote, “Some miracles come in pairs. We are blessed to announce the arrival of our twin girls, Astraia and Adea Vohra. Born on - 26 November 2020. Proud parents Ahana and Vaibhav Vohra. Excited Brother Darian Vohra. Overjoyed grandparents Pushpa and Vipin Vohra, Hema Malini and Dharmenrdra Deol.”

According to a report in India TV, in an earlier interview, Hema Malini had spoken about her grandkids from Esha Deol, revealing how they are always after her phone and lipsticks.

She had added that when she does her make-up in the morning, her granddaughter insists on sitting on her lap.

According to Hema Malini, her granddaughters also want her purse and it is because of that she has to carry a small one and keep on reminding herself of keeping the purse super-light.

The actor had also revealed that Darien is fascinated with phones, stating that he looks for it, takes it, and runs off. According to her, Darien wants to see cartoons on the electronic device because his mother does not let him use a phone.