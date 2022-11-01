Influencer and mimicry artist Chandni Bhabhda garnered humongous popularity after a video of mimicking Alia Bhatt’s Shiva dialogue from Brahmastra went viral on social media. Post that many clips of her mimicking Alia grabbed the attention of netizens, whether its ‘My Marriage’ sequence from Koffee With Karan or dialogues from Darlings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandni Bhabhda 🧿 (@chandnimimic)

Now, Chandni shared a clip based on Alia Bhatt’s Azad maidan speech from Gangubai Kathiawadi and just like her previous videos, this clip too went viral on social media like wildfire.

“I have seen Gangubai Kathiawadi almost 40 times you ask me why? What did I take from this Movie?” read a part of her caption. At the end of the video, she concluded by saying the iconic dialogue, “Heroine banne aayi thi Gangu, pura ka pura cinema ban gayi!”

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Brahmastra, which turned out to be a box office blockbuster. Talking about the film, she recently said, “When Ayan first shared his vision for Brahmāstra, I instinctively knew that this project would change the way we see and experience Indian Cinema! The ambition and scale of the film was unheard of and felt very fresh. I instantly knew that I wanted to be a part of it. But more importantly, be a part of something Indians all over the world could be proud of.”

Further explaining about her favorite sequence with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, said “It’s very difficult to pick one, but I think shooting ‘Kesariya’ in the beautiful city of Varanasi, will be one of my fondest and most cherished memories from the film!”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.