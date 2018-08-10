After Venom, Sony confirms standalone Silver Sable, Black Cat films; reveals upcoming Spider-Man spin-offs

Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters, or SUMC for short, is gearing up for an interesting line-up of future movies. While audiences await the release of Spider-Man spin-off Venom starring Tom Hardy, Sony has already started to plan how it is going to approach other characters in the Spider-Man universe.

According to a report by Variety, two new movies have been confirmed: a solo Black Cat movie, and a solo Silver Sable film. Earlier there were plans for a combined Silver Sable and Black Cat film directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (director of Love & Basketball, The Secret Life of Bees, and Beyond the Lights), but now the two Marvel Comics characters will get standalone movies retaining Prince-Bythewood as producer but most likely not as the director. Black Cat has appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, portrayed by Felicity Jones.

Variety also reports that Sony plans to make a Morbius movie, directed by Daniel Espinosa (director of 2004's Easy Money) and starring Jared Leto, as well as a Kraven the Hunter movie, written by Richard Wenk. Sony is also looking for writers to tackle the characters of Silk, Jackpot and Nightwatch. Out of these three characters, who are pretty obscure in Spider-Man lore, Silk and Jackpot are female while Nightwatch is male.

It had already been reported that Sony, along with producer Amy Pascal, is developing a movie adaptation of Korean-American superhero Cindy Moon aka Silk with Tiffany Espensen playing the lead.

"Spider-Man connects to a lot of the characters," Sanford Panitch, president of Columbia Pictures (and person in charge of the SUMC) told Variety. "There are villains, heroes, and antiheroes, and a lot are female characters, many of whom are bona fide, fully dimensionalized, and utterly unique."

Sony and Marvel's collaboration has resulted in massive success for both studios. There are several legal restrictions on both studios, like Venom being in the same world as Spider-Man: Homecoming, but not in the same narrative as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What this means is that Tom Holland as Spider-Man can appear in a Marvel film, but Captain America can't show up in a SUMC movie. But, according to the latest Variety report, these agreements and restrictions could, at some point, be modified to allow more crossovers and both the studios.

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 14:49 PM