After TikTok, Govinda launches his own YouTube channel; shares two songs sung by himself

Bollywood actor Govinda has ventured into digital entertainment territory by launching his own YouTube channel. Known for his comic timing, the actor will now entertain his fans on his YouTube channel named as Govinda No. 1. Currently, the channel has two songs on the platform, 'Chalna Romance Kare' and 'Tu Meri Dream Come True Hai', sung by the actor himself, shared on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Early this year, the actor had also made his debut on the popular video-sharing app, TikTok. According to a report, the actor later announced that he will be throwing a challenge on TikTok wherein he will ask the fans to dance on the songs and the best steps will be acknowledged and used by him at the shooting of the music video of the song to be shot at Dubai.

"Each time, I have made sure that I entertain my fans who have showered me with their love and blessings, and social media is the best way to do it," Govinda said.

Check out the announcement post here

Govinda was last seen in Rangeela Raja in 2019. The film was mired in controversies with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)'s order to 20 cuts from the film. The CBFC, in a affidavit filed in the Bombay High Court on 21 November 2019, justified its decision to order the cuts. The board said it strongly objected to Rangeela Raja as the hero glorifies violence and objectifies women. It further stated that the hero is shown to have "no repentance of his actions and crimes, including rape, adultery and treating women as a commodity for his sensual pleasure. However, upon its release, Rangeela Raja was a flop at the box office.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2020 11:32:01 IST