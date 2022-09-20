The festival of Navratri is approaching and who better add to the festivities than Madhuri Dixit! Kruti Mahesh gives a treat to Garba lovers in the new festive number wherein the ever-charming Madhuri Dixit can be seen gracing the screen with Kruti’s energetic choreography.

Kruti added, “Seeing Madhuri perform is like a dream! Because this is the first-time ever that Madhuri can be seen playing Garba on screen, it was a challengingly effortless to match her grace and the fast-paced danced form. She sways like a swan! My inbox has been filled with compliments since the song released and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Kruti rose to fame with her stint in a dance reality show. Her magical choreography for ‘Ghoomar‘ featuring Deepika Padukone was highly appreciated. Kruti is also the only choreographer in the Hindi film industry to be trusted by the legendary film maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Kruti has done 2 Garba songs for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi this year and 1 Garba Song for Rashmi Rocket, besides ‘Boom Padi.’ Kruti is the first choreographer to choreograph all songs for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Kruti has also won a national award for her remarkable choreography in ‘Ghoomar‘ from ‘Padmaavat.’ In fact, Kruti’s choreography for ‘Dholida‘ became viral as well. ‘Boom Padi’ is the first track ever wherein Bollywood’s ever-green queen Madhuri Dixit is seen playing Garba. With this feat, Kruti Mahesh has re-affirmed her position as the leading choreographer of Bollywood. It will be safe to call her the ‘Garba Queen’ as she is the only choreographer in the country to give 4 Garba hit songs in 2022.

Madhuri Dixit is known to be sensational in dancing and she has proven this time and again since Tezaab in 1988.

