After The Kashmir Files, Abhishek Agarwal announces his next pan-India film
‘The Kashmir Files’ producer Abhishek Agarwal announced next film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao'. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Vivek Agnihotri attended the event.
The Kashmir Files has been a huge success, and now producer Abhishek Agarwal is all set to launch of his new film Tiger Nageswara Rao. He announced the launch of his first pan-India film in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Abhishek also shared his gratitude on Instagram and wrote: Thank you to all the esteemed guests for gracing the opening ceremony of #TigerNageswaraRao and making it such a memorable event.
