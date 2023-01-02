After the blockbuster success of The Kashmir Files, Anupam Kher reunites with Vivek Agnihotri for The Vaccine War
The Vaccine War is scheduled to release on 15th August 2023, Independence day, and will be released in 10 plus languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujrati, Marathi, and Bengali.
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War‘ has been in the headlines ever since the filmmaker announced the project. Amid all the chatter about the film shoot and its progress, the buzz about its cast has also been hovering around the town. Bringing you the latest update about the cast, the film has been joined by Anupam Kher as his 534th film.
While taking to his social media, Anupam Kher shared a picture featuring him with the clapboard of ‘The Vaccine War‘ with further details about the shot. He further jotted down the caption writing –
“Announcing my 534th film!!! #TheVaccineWar directed by @vivekagnihotri . Fascinating and Inspirational! Jai Hind! 🙏🇮🇳”
View this post on Instagram
A few days back, Nana Patekar has been confirmed as a lead of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War‘ and was shooting for the film in Lucknow. Now, Anupam Kher joining the cast of the film has further raised the excitement to watch and witness these ace actors coming on the screens together.
‘The Vaccine War‘ is scheduled to release on 15th August 2023, Independence day, and will be released in 10 plus languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujrati, Marathi, and Bengali. The film is produced by Pallavi Joshi. She is from the ‘I Am Buddha foundation’, which is a completely independent film production house that has nothing to do with the so-called Bollywood lobby.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot, Boycott Bollywood: Controversies of 2022
It was a rather unexpected year for the industry with trolls and haters lashing out all the venom possible at actors and filmmakers. Here are some of them.
Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher pay condolences to PM Narendra Modi after his mother's demise
Besides political leaders and ministers, many from the Bollywood fraternity also shared their condolences and further paid their heartfelt tribute to the PM's mother.
Anil Kapoor on 15 years of Welcome: 'Majnu Bhai's character came naturally to me, I didn't feel I was acting'
The fandom of Majnu bhai is not short lived. It is so crazy that coffee mugs, pillow covers & even t-shirts bearing the character became audiences’ top picks. Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal recreated his famous painting on social media which gained instant popularity & buzz.