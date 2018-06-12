After The Accountant, Ben Affleck and director Gavin O'Connor to team up again for sports drama, The Has-Been

Ben Affleck is set to collaborate with Gavin O'Connor for sports drama The Has-Been. O'Connor, who previously directed Affleck in 2016's The Accountant, is anticipated to helm the project.

The 45-year-old actor will be seen essaying the role of a former basketball star who succumbs to substance abuse after he loses his wife, Deadline reported. In an offer to save his life, he turns to coach an ethnically blended secondary school basketball team.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros is trying to seal the deal on a spec script by Brad Ingelsby, who first came to prominence with his script for The Low Dweller, which initially had Ridley Scott as director and Leonardo DiCaprio as protagonist.

However, the film was titled to Out of the Furnace with Christian Bale in the lead and Scott Cooper as director. The scribe has also worked on the script of The Burning Woman that stars Christina Hendricks, Sienna Miller and Aaron Paul.

Affleck will also reprise his role as autistic auditor Christian Wolff in The Accountant sequel. According to Collider, Affleck will be seen in JC Chandor's crime thriller Triple Frontier along with Pedro Pascal, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunman, Garrett Hedlund and Adria Adjorna. It further adds that O'Connor will also directed Suicide Squad 2.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 16:58 PM