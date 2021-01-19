After Tandav, complaint filed against Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur for 'tarnishing the image' of Uttar Pradesh
A complaint has been filed against Mirzapur's producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Bhaumik Gondaliya for allegedly showing “abusive content and illicit relations.'
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the producers of Amazon Prime Video show Mirzapur for allegedly "hurting religious sentiments" and "tarnishing the image" of the Uttar Pradesh town, the show's namesake.
Hindustan Times reports that the FIR was filed at the Kotwali Dehat police station in Mirzapur against show’s producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Bhaumik Gondaliya.
The FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief). Certain sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act have been also mentioned.
The SP of Mirzapur, Ajay Kumar told The Indian Express that the complainant, Arvind Chaturvedi, had alleged the web series shows “abusive content and illicit relations."
Mirzapur Dehat station house officer (SHO) Vijay Kumar’s said Chaturvedi did not give any detailed example but said the Amazon Prime show had hurt his “religious sentiments”. He also alleged that the series portrays the town of Mirzapur in bad light.
This development comes just days after multiple complaints were registered against the makers of Amazon Prime's Tandav for "hurting Hindu sentiments." The team has since then apologised via an official statement.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Tandav review: Amazon Prime Video's campy, poorly-researched political series misses the mark
Tandav prefers to dumb down its plot assuming Indian audiences need to be spoon-fed Indian politics. As a result, one feels bad for gifted actors like Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover and Gauahar Khan, whom the series lets down.
Tandav row: Ali Abbas Zafar apologises for hurting religious sentiments, says series is 'a work of fiction'
"The cast and crew of ‘Tandav’ take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments," Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted.
The White Tiger, WandaVision, Normal People: What's streaming on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Lionsgate Play in January
From Saif Ali Khan's Tandav to Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao's The White Tiger, here's all you can look forward to watching this month.