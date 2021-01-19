After Tandav, complaint filed against Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur for 'tarnishing the image' of Uttar Pradesh

A complaint has been filed against Mirzapur's producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Bhaumik Gondaliya for allegedly showing “abusive content and illicit relations.'

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the producers of Amazon Prime Video show Mirzapur for allegedly "hurting religious sentiments" and "tarnishing the image" of the Uttar Pradesh town, the show's namesake.

Hindustan Times reports that the FIR was filed at the Kotwali Dehat police station in Mirzapur against show’s producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Bhaumik Gondaliya.

The FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief). Certain sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act have been also mentioned.

The SP of Mirzapur, Ajay Kumar told The Indian Express that the complainant, Arvind Chaturvedi, had alleged the web series shows “abusive content and illicit relations."

Mirzapur Dehat station house officer (SHO) Vijay Kumar’s said Chaturvedi did not give any detailed example but said the Amazon Prime show had hurt his “religious sentiments”. He also alleged that the series portrays the town of Mirzapur in bad light.

This development comes just days after multiple complaints were registered against the makers of Amazon Prime's Tandav for "hurting Hindu sentiments." The team has since then apologised via an official statement.