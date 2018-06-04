You are here:

After Sylvester Stallone, Ridley Scott announces Jack Johnson biopic to be helmed by Reinaldo Marcus Green

Veteran director Ridley Scott will produce a biopic on legendary boxing champion Jack Johnson, who was posthumously pardoned by President Donald Trump.

The film is the second project to explore the life of Johnson after action star Sylvester Stallone also announced his plans to develop a biopic on the boxer, who was the first African-American heavyweight champion.

The new film, titled The Big Blow, will be helmed by Reinaldo Marcus Green with Oren Moverman adapting the script from a Joe Landsdale novella of the same name, reported Deadline.

The book chronicles the epic fight between Chicago legend Jim McBride and local heavyweight Jack Johnson. It is set against the backdrop of a giant hurricane that flattened Galveston, Texas in 1900.

Ridley Scott along with Giannina Scott will produce the project for his Scott Free banner.

Ridley Scott is know for directing movies like Alien, Alien: Covenant, Blade Runner, Prometheus, Gladiator and most recently All the Money in the World. Director Reinaldo Marcus Green is known for his 2018 debut movie Monsters and Men which was received positively by the critics.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 11:10 AM