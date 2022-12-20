Kannada actor Darshan Thogudeepa is currently busy on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Kranti. Therefore, the actor, along with the entire team of Kranti, was recently in Karnataka’s Hosapete, to promote the movie. The Kranti team’s visit to Hosapete started making rounds on the internet, after an unidentified person, allegedly a Puneeth Rajkumar fan, threw a slipper at Darshan on Sunday evening, and the video of the entire incident was caught on camera. Soon after the footage of the incident started making rounds on the internet, late Kannada actor Puneeth’s elder brother Shiva Rajkumar was quick to condemn the act. Now, after the Tagaru actor criticised the incident, Kannada actor and Bigg Boss host Kiccha Sudeep took to his official Twitter account to condemn the incident.

While dropping the screenshot of a lengthy note, the Vikrant Rona star called the incident “very disturbing” and urged all to resolve their issues in a calm and peaceful manner, instead of resorting to violence. The caption of his tweet read, “Rebellion isn’t always an Answer.” Sudeep began his lengthy note by saying, “Our land, language, and culture are all about love & respect. Every problem has a solution, and every solution has multiple ways of being solved. Each and every individual deserves to be treated with dignity and any problem can be solved in a manner that is pleasant and calm. The video I saw was very disturbing. There were many others and the leading lady of the film standing there as well who was just a part of the event and had nothing to do with the rage prevailing at the time. Humiliating them in public brings about the question as to whether are we Kannadigas known for this unjustified reaction. Is this kind of outburst even an option?”

Sudeep called out Puneeth’s fans and wrote, “As far as Darshan is concerned, I agree there may have been a situation that isn’t so pleasant between him and Puneeth fans. But is this reaction Puneeth himself would have appreciated and supported? An answer to this is something that each of his beloved fans knows. One silly act from one individual from the crowd shouldn’t damage the whole system called love, dignity, and respect that Puneeth fans are known for.”

Rebellion isn’t always an Answer.

❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/fbwANDdgP0 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) December 20, 2022



He continued by requesting all the fans of the late actors to “spread love and respect” because rebellious actions are not the solution to any situation.

Watch the video of Darshan being hit with a slipper:

For those who don’t know, Darshan is facing the wrath of the fans after a video of him went viral, wherein the Kranti actor was heard saying, “Goddess of Luck doesn’t knock on the door always. When she knocks, grab her, drag her into your bedroom and strip her naked. If you give her clothes, she will go out.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.