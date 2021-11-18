After Shershaah, Sidharth Mahotra and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions to reunite for action film franchise Yodha
The first part of Dharma Productions' first action franchise Yodha will release in cinemas on 11 November, 2022.
Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra is set to headline Dharma Productions' first action film franchise Yodha, the makers announced on Thursday.
The movie will be helmed by debutant director duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, and produced by Karan Johar for Dharma and Shashank Khaitan under his newly-minted banner Mentor Disciple Films.
Dharma Productions unveiled the first look of Yodha, featuring Malhotra in an intense avatar, on social media.
Johar said Malhotra, who was praised for his performance as Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra in Dharma's Shershaah, will be "back with power in the first of the action franchise" by the production house. In the past, Malhotra and Dharma have collaborated on numerous films, including his debut Student of the Year, Hasee Toh Phasee, and Kapoor & Sons.
Yodha will reportedly also star Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna, though the production house is yet to officially announce the two leading ladies.
