After Shahid Kapoor, Sania Mirza, Neil Nitin Mukesh announces wife Rukmini Sahay's pregnancy in Instagram post

Just a few days ago, social media went buzzing with news of Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput expecting their second child. The couple took to Instagram to break the news. Now, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh posted a picture on the social media platform announcing his wife Rukmini Sahay's pregnancy.

Now we will be THREE 👶🏼 A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on Apr 23, 2018 at 8:16am PDT

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay got married in a star-studded wedding in February 2017. Mukesh is all set to star in Prabhas-starrer Saaho; he is playing the role of the prime antagonist in the film. In his villainous stint, he will be accompanied by a bevy of Bollywood actors like Chunky Panday, Tinnu Anand, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi.

He is also going to star along with Kay Kay Menon and Karan Singh Grover in the upcoming thriller Firrkie. In the year 2017, Mukesh was seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar where his role was loosely based on Sanjay Gandhi. The film was set during the 1975 Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi government. Then, later in the year, he was also seen in Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer horror comedy Golmaal Again!!!. The film went on to become one of 2017's highest grossing films.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 10:41 AM