After Sanjay Dutt, Ankita Lokhande's exit, Omung Kumar cancels upcoming project Malang to focus on his rugby film

Filmmaker Omung Kumar, who helmed the National Award-winning biopic on star Indian boxer MC Mary Kom, has reportedly abandoned plans to make his romantic thriller, Malang.

The film's lead actor, Sanjay Dutt, quit the project last October due to a disagreement with the director reportedly over the Bhoomi fiasco. The actor's comeback film was a massive flop at the box office.

Dutt had been signed on to play the lead role in the movie that marked the directorial debut of Aarambhh Singh, who had worked on Bhoomi as an associate director. But after Dutt's exit, as Omung hoped to cast someone younger and better suited for the role, actress Ankita Lokhande too walked out of the project. The shooting was slated to start in December last year.

Now, it seems like producer Omung has had enough and scrapped the movie altogether, reports DNA.

However, Omung announced on Thursday that he will be collaborating with producer Sandeep Singh on another sports drama titled Yubi Lukpi, after the success of Mary Kom.

The new project will be once again set in the north-east and focuses on Yubi Lukpi, a local Manipuri sport which is played with coconuts and is said to be similar to rugby.

Filming is expected to start next year and will take place in Manipur and London, with some portions being shot in Mauritius.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2018 20:14 PM