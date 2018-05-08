After Salman Khan, R Madhavan and Jimmy Sheirgill to make cameos in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero

Aanand L Rai's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero has added more star power into the mix after signing Jimmy Sheirgill and R Madhavan for the film. Rai has previously worked with Madhavan and Shergill on Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

A source told DNA that, "Jimmy and Madhavan immediately agreed to do it. Maddy is fond of Shah Rukh. So, there were no questions asked. He will soon fly to New York to shoot the scenes for his cameo. Jimmy will also finish his portions in a few days from now."

Zero stars Shah Rukh, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Reports had earlier said that Katrina will be paired opposite Abhay Deol in this film.

The movie also has multiple cameos from various actors. Salman Khan has already shot a song for the film. Sridevi too will be seen in a cameo in the film.

Sridevi had shot for a special song along with Shah Rukh Khan in October 2017. While Mom will be her last full-fledged role, Sridevi fans will still be able to see their favourite star on the big screen in Zero. She will play herself in the film and will share screen space with Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan.

A photograph from the sets was shared by Karisma Kapoor back in October.

