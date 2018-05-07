After Saaho, Jackie Shroff will be seen as an aghori in Kasthuri Raja's Tamil film Paandi Muni

Jackie Shroff has signed Kasthuri Raja’s Tamil movie Paandi Muni, where he will play the role of an aghori, as reported by the Times Of India.

The Bollywood actor has acted in several south Indian blockbusters in the past, such as Aaranya Kaandam, Kochadaiyaan and Maayavan. Paandi Muni marks Kashthuri’s return to the director’s chair after more than a decade and features an ensemble cast apart from Jackie Shroff, which includes Nikesha Patel and Vasu Vikram.

Shroff’s lead character in the movie is said to be that of an aghori, who is central to the movie’s depiction of a war between God and ghost. The ambitious project will be shot by Madhu Ambat and feature music by Srikanth Deva. The film will be shot in Kurangani, Javadhu Hills (near Thiruvannamalai), Malaysia and Thailand, and is expected to go on floors in the next 10 days, as reported by the Times Of India.

Shroff will also be seen in the multi-lingual Saaho, where he plays an antagonist who will be seen locking horns with Prabhas.

Meanwhile, Shroff is enjoying his second coming of sorts as an actor, with several interesting roles lined up for the year. He is playing the R&AW chief in John Abraham’s upcoming spy thriller Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW). He is also playing the lead in the Gujarati remake of the Rajesh Mapuskar super hit Marathi comedy Ventilator, by Falguni Patel and Lawrence D’Souza. He is also starring along with Vikrant Massey in critically acclaimed director Tigmanshu Dhulia’s web series Criminal Justice, which is an official Indian version of the multiple BAFTA winning BBC series. His next release, Phamous, with powerhouse co-actors like Kay Kay Menon and Pankaj Tripathi, is all set to release next month on 1 June.

