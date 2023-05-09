It’s a new phase of Bollywood, where action universes are garnering wide acceptance by the viewers for the big screen— films like Pathaan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Golmaal prove that. After Rohit Shetty with Singham and Golmaal and Aditya Chopra with Pathaan, Tiger Zinda Hai and WAR, are functioning with their different universes in the industry, now Jackky Bhagnani is the new name who is creating his own universe of action films, starting with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The producer with a penchant for making some of the biggest films in Bollywood, Jackky Bhagnani is set to give audiences whole new experience, creating his own action universe. While speaking about his roadmap and what made him do so, Jackky says, “I aim to create a unique universe of high-octane action entertainers for Indian audiences, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan marks our foray into this. Stepping into the world of action is something I am very passionate about.”

He further adds, “I am really looking forward to creating top-notch action sequences and we are ready and super excited to take the Indian audience on a new journey of actioners packed with entertainment and thrill. We will be exploring various kinds of stories and creating content that the larger section of the viewers can resonate with. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay sir, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran is just the start and it is the first of our vision.”

Jackky has recently announced the release date ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which will hit the theatres on Eid 2024. The producer also has ‘Ganapath‘ in his exciting future lineup.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.