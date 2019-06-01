After Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shoots for song dedicated to Pulwama soldiers

After Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently shot for a special song dedicated to the soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack.

The project is a joint collaboration between Happy Productions India and CRPF India. On Saturday, the production house took to Twitter to share a photo of the actress while recording. According to a report in Times of India, the video is titled 'Tu Desh Mera' and is a 14-member multi-starrer tribute video in honour of the CRPF soldiers.

Speaking about the song, Abhishek Mishra of Happy Productions India, told Times of India us, “We are really happy to share that along with other major Bollywood Stars, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also supported and recently shot with us and will be featuring in the song 'Tu Desh Mera.'"

In April, CRPF’s Twitter handle had shared pictures of Amitabh, Ranbir and Aamir while recording of the song.

Commendable work has been done by @SrBachchan, @aamir_khan and #RanbirKapoor for the tribute song #TuDeshMera dedicated to the Martyrs of Pulwama. We would like to thank you all for showing your support towards the Martyrs. pic.twitter.com/sw6MpDP05b — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) April 18, 2019

On 14 February, India witnessed one of the deadliest attacks on its security forces in over a decade. The Pulwama attack killed 44 CRPF jawans. Many Bollywood celebrities, from Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar and Dijit Dosanjh donated to the kin of the deceased soldiers.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya recently appeared on the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival. Last seen in Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, she also confirmed that she will soon begin work on Mani Ratnam’s Tamil period drama.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2019 16:52:40 IST

